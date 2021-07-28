EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stake Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.49% of EVI Industries worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVI Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EVI Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EVI Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EVI Industries by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in EVI Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EVI Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $349.35 million, a PE ratio of 285.00 and a beta of 0.85.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.67%.

EVI Industries Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

