EVO Payments (EVOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect EVO Payments to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -182.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other EVO Payments news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $114,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,897. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

