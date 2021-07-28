Evolent Health (EVH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.56. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,068 shares of company stock worth $2,355,914. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

