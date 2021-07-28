Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post $25.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $27.61 million. Evolus reported sales of $7.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $105.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.81 million to $115.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $181.58 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $215.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Evolus by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Evolus by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOLS opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $578.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.73. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

