Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.40. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 42,696 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Evolving Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 223,079 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

