ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $692,030.28 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $692,030.28 and $2,309.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002088 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007921 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001305 BTC.

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

