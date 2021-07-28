Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.45-$6.60 EPS.

EXR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.83. 11,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $174.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

