Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.45-$6.60 EPS.
EXR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.83. 11,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $174.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.
In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
