extraDNA (XDNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $153,638.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $569,340.75 and $153,638.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,891.03 or 1.00109319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00028802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.40 or 0.00967177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00348002 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00379582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005932 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00066358 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004127 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.