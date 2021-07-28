Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Announces $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,816,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,740,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.70. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

