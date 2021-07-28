F M Investments LLC Buys 9,366 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 839.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Repligen makes up about 1.6% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

RGEN stock traded up $11.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.66. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $136.73 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total value of $81,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

