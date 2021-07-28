F M Investments LLC Buys New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ally Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 101,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,694. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,413,422 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

