F M Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Caterpillar comprises about 1.8% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 80.1% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.54. 165,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,805. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.21 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

