F M Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

F M Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.2% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $619.56. 47,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,541. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $631.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $560.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

