F M Investments LLC Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Synchrony Financial makes up about 1.4% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after buying an additional 339,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $47.14. 160,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

