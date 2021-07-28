Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 52-Week High at $377.54

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $377.54 and last traded at $369.79, with a volume of 131303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.81.
FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.16.
In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,263,470 shares of company stock valued at $754,995,123 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Facebook Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
