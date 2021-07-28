Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 52-Week High at $377.54

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $377.54 and last traded at $369.79, with a volume of 131303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.81.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.83.

Get Facebook alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,263,470 shares of company stock valued at $754,995,123 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.