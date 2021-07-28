Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, analysts expect Falcon Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLMN stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.50 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

