Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199,330.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $199,330.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

