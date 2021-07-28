FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.56 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce sales of $21.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.42 billion and the highest is $22.31 billion. FedEx posted sales of $19.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $89.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.71 billion to $90.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.36 billion to $96.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FDX opened at $282.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx has a 52-week low of $166.71 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

