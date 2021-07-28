Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Invests $1.28 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. STERIS accounts for about 1.1% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 383,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,604,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in STERIS by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in STERIS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STERIS by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after purchasing an additional 133,016 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

NYSE STE traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.42. 9,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,238. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $151.79 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

