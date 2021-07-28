Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 111,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,196. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.48.

