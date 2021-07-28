Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.3% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VNQ traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.89. 213,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $106.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

