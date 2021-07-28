Filecoin Trading Up 7.1% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.27 or 0.00123644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.52 billion and approximately $420.48 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,031.06 or 1.00460751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.00789689 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 91,639,893 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.