Financial Analysis: 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) vs. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD)

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 180 Degree Capital and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 29.19%. Given First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is more favorable than 180 Degree Capital.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 134.15% 6.03% 3.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $29.77 million 4.64 -$36.65 million $0.35 13.11

180 Degree Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Risk & Volatility

180 Degree Capital has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC beats 180 Degree Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies. The firm seeks to impact the business and valuation of its portfolio through constructive activism. It employs fundamental analysis, plan development, investment execution and exit analysis to make its portfolios. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.