Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,200 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.3% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,072 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.29. 437,744 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44.

