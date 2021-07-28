Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $409.56. 1,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $282.06 and a 52 week high of $415.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.