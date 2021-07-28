Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Has $16.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 14.6% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned 0.28% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84,168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.99. 614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,332. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.67. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $214.94 and a 52 week high of $322.87.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

