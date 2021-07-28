Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $263,199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.89. The stock had a trading volume of 259,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $293.67 and a 1-year high of $405.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

