Financial Review: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) & One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 243.26% 29.74% 3.44% One Liberty Properties 27.67% 7.79% 2.88%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. One Liberty Properties pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and One Liberty Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $74.53 million 2.25 -$420.92 million N/A N/A One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 7.69 $27.41 million $1.90 15.98

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 One Liberty Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.37%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.00%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

