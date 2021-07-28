Financial Survey: Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) & Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Alberton Acquisition alerts:

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bouygues has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Bouygues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53% Bouygues 2.65% 8.11% 2.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alberton Acquisition and Bouygues, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bouygues 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bouygues has a consensus price target of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Bouygues’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bouygues is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Bouygues’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A Bouygues $39.63 billion 1.78 $795.04 million $2.09 17.80

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bouygues beats Alberton Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas. The company was founded by Francis Bouygues in 1952 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Alberton Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alberton Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.