Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Up to $13.29

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $14.48. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 1 shares.

FNCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.24 and a current ratio of 17.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

