First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Gap Down to $13.40

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $12.84. First Commonwealth Financial shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 2,417 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,159,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

