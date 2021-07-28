First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,275 ($29.72). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,210 ($28.87), with a volume of 21,030 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDP shares. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,160.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £614.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

