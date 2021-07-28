First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, an increase of 233.0% from the June 30th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $24,118,000.

LMBS stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.70 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95.

