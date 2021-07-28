First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. 2,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.39. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.