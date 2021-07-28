First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 686,780 shares.The stock last traded at $62.60 and had previously closed at $62.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

