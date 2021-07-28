First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the June 30th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.