FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FGROY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

FirstGroup stock remained flat at $$1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

