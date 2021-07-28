FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

Shares of FSV traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.37. 37,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,602. FirstService has a 1-year low of $112.68 and a 1-year high of $189.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSV. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.17.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

