Five Star Senior Living (FVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. On average, analysts expect Five Star Senior Living to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FVE stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Five Star Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $178.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Five Star Senior Living worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

