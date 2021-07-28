Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.47.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.56. 21,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,748. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.95. Five9 has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,041,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

