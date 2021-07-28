Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Shares Up 8.1%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $46.05. 1,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 654,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 319,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

