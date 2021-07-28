Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.75. Fluidigm shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 7,168 shares trading hands.

FLDM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $528.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

