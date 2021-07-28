Fluidigm Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,814 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 132 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluidigm by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 477,865 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 185.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Fluidigm by 542.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 483,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 408,243 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.58. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.