FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FLYLF stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.