Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.96

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.96 and last traded at $86.83, with a volume of 70304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.83.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

