Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.78. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.51 million and a PE ratio of 24.72.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

