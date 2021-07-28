FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.26 million.

Shares of FORM stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 293,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,061. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

