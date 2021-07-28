Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

FWONA stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.53. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the period. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.