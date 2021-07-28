Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.56. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

