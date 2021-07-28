Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $86.00. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $85.09, with a volume of 11,124 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $572.64 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

